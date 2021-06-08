Pa. Man Accused Of Rape, Making Child Porn Was Vocal About Depression On Facebook

A father from York has been arrested on federal charges related to child porn, according to the US Department of Justice.

Jeremy Nathaniel Fallbeck, 31, of York, has been charged with producing, receiving, and coercing child pornography and enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity on Aug. 4.

The charges stem from an investigation into unlawful sexual activity from on or about January 9, 2019 until on or about August 25, 2019, in York County, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

During that time Fallbeck became a father for the second time, welcoming his first daughter on Jan 29, according to a birth announcement in York Dispatch.

Jeremy Nathaniel Fallbeck and his family in 2019. Facebook- Jeremy Fallbeck

This case was brought by Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The investigation was led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

This case was also investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby is prosecuting the case.

In March 2020, he was first charged in connection with child porn incidents that occured in 2018. Those charges are as follows:

F2 Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly or Permitting Child (3 Counts)

F2 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses (3 Counts)

F3 Child Pornography (28 Counts)

M2 Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence

In the weeks preceding his arrest in 2020 he posted dozens of images on his Facebook relating to depression.

Facebook posts by Jeremy Fallbeck from Feb. and March 2020. Facebook- Jeremy Fallbeck

Prior to his child porn arrest he was arrested for child rape charges dating to an offense made on Nov. 15, 2018:

F2 Sexual Assault

F1 Rape Forcible Compulsion

F1 Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse- Forcible Compulsion

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse- Person Less Than 16 Years Age

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Complainant Less Than 16

F2 Incest of Minor - Complainant 13-18 Years

F2 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

M1 Indecent Exposure

M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age

The age and number of the children involved in any of these incidents has not been released.

Fallbeck has previously faced unrelated charges in Texas in 2013 and was released on time served according to court documents.

Jeremy Nathaniel Fallbeck. Abilene Police Department

He is originally from Texas. It is unclear when he moved to Pennsylvania and if any of his recent charges were committed out of state.

His next pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is up to life imprisonment, a term of up to lifetime supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.