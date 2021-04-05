PA Lifting COVID Orders Memorial Day Weekend, Masks Required Until 70% Of State Is Vaccinated

Normalcy is returning in Pennsylvania where officials announced COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be lifted Memorial Day Weekend.

Capacity limits on restaurants, bars, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be lifted on May 31, Governor Tom Wolf's administration said Tuesday.

The public mask mandate will be lifted when 70 percent of the population -- including those 18 and older -- are vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 42 percent of Pennsylvanians were vaccinated, with 63 percent of individuals ages 18 and over had gotten at least one dose, federal data shows.

"We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts," ​Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.

"I encourage Pennsylvanians to take the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, follow through with both doses if you receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and continue to take steps like masking, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing."

