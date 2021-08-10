PA HS Football Player Charged With Felony For Attacking Referee

A central Pennsylvania high school football player is facing multiple criminal charges for attacking an official during last Friday night's game, according to police.

Tyree Dyrell Brooks, 18, of York and a senior linebacker at Spring Grove High School, tackled and hit Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association official referee Richard Delaughter.

Once Delaughter was on the ground Brooks “forcefully tackled and punched the victim on his head causing injury.” according to court documents.

Brooks was removed by adult members of the Spring Grove Area High School football team.

He was placed in a questionable position while restrained, “laying face down on the ground being restrained by the football team staff members,” according to the police report.

Brooks was then ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The senior linebacker had been ejected during the third quarter after receiving his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. There were approximately 10 minutes left in the third quarter at the time of ejection, according to police.

When Brooks was taken in for questioning he allegedly told police multiple times that he "knew what he was doing and had thought it through before rushing out onto the field."

Delaughter was knocked out and was dazed the next day following the hit, as he told police.

He is currently recovering at home and suffered a wound that was “bleeding from a head wound from a laceration about 2 inches in length,” police said.

Delaughter has refereed for Spring Grove High School for 17 years and has no record of a similar incident happening to him.

“We are disappointed and saddened by the events that took place on Friday night, Oct. 1. A member of the Spring Grove High School football family attacked an official at the conclusion of the football game,” the school district said in a statement.

Brooks has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily harm - School

M1 Assault On Sports Official

M2 Simple Assault

Brooks was arraigned Wednesday and released on 10% bond surety bond for $25,000 bail.

This is Brooks only criminal charge.

The fraternal twin is a star athlete in football and track, according to numerous news outlets and his own social media.

If he is found guilty he could face prison time, derailing his sports career before it has really started.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly on Friday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Spring Grove won the game against Dover, 34-14.

The 5-0 Rockets will now host unbeaten Central York on Friday, Oct. 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.