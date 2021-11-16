Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: NJ, PA Trio Trafficked Dozens Of 'Ghost Guns,' Indictment Charges
News

PA Girls Kidnapped By Dad In ‘Extreme Danger,' Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Robert Vicosa (Brown) an his 6 and 7-year-old daughters
Robert Vicosa (Brown) an his 6 and 7-year-old daughters Photo Credit: York Area Regional PD

Two sisters from Central Pennsylvania kidnapped by their dad in a home invasion robbery are believed to be in "extreme danger," authorities said.

Robert Vicosa, aka Robert Brown, took a woman captive at gunpoint and then stole her vehicle at a home in Windsor Township on Tuesday, according to a release by police in York County.

Vicosa fled the scene with his two young daughters, ages 6 and 7.

The vehicle that Vicosa stole has been found in Red Lion Borough, according to the release.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, green long-sleeve 3/4 zip up shirt, and muck boots, police say.

Police warn the public not to approach Vicosa as he is armed with at least one firearm.

If you see Vicosa or the two girls, call 911 immediately.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.