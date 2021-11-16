PA Girls Kidnapped By Dad In ‘Extreme Danger,' Police Say

Two sisters from Central Pennsylvania kidnapped by their dad in a home invasion robbery are believed to be in "extreme danger," authorities said.

Robert Vicosa, aka Robert Brown, took a woman captive at gunpoint and then stole her vehicle at a home in Windsor Township on Tuesday, according to a release by police in York County.

Vicosa fled the scene with his two young daughters, ages 6 and 7.

The vehicle that Vicosa stole has been found in Red Lion Borough, according to the release.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, green long-sleeve 3/4 zip up shirt, and muck boots, police say.

Police warn the public not to approach Vicosa as he is armed with at least one firearm.

If you see Vicosa or the two girls, call 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.