PA Bar Association President Resigns, Ex-Con Prostitute Charged Following Extortion Incident

The 2020-2021 President of the Pennsylvania Bar Association has resigned following a prostitution charge.

David Eric Schwager, 53, a Luzerne County attorney, was slapped with a misdemeanor prostitution charge, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 15, according to online docket sheets.

The prostitute, Emily Merth, 25, apparently threatened to post a video of Schwager's sexual encounter with him if she didn't get more money from him, the Times Leader reports.

Merth, who has previous prostitution conviction out of Lehigh County, was charged with promoting prostitution, theft by extortion and sexual extortion.

She is also accused of helping to lure a man to a motel under the guise he was meeting a prostitute but was instead assaulted and robbed, the Times Leader says.

Pennsylvania Bar Association Executive Director Barry M. Simpson issued a statement confirming Schwager's resignation.

“Earlier today, our leadership team was notified that a misdemeanor charge was filed against the 2020-21 president, David Schwager. He has resigned,” Simpson said.

“While the charge is troubling, every person accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty, and we have confidence in the operation of our justice system."

