One Of The Largest Drug Bust In PA History: $1.4Mil Of Fentanyl Seized From One Man AG Says

Domonique Taylor surrounded by items seized from his home.
Domonique Taylor surrounded by items seized from his home. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office

One of the largest drug busts in the history of Pennsylvania was announced by Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday.

Domonique Taylor, 37, had his home on Moody Street in Pittsburgh’s Braddock neighborhood searched as part of an investigation five police departments were assisting in since Aug. 2021.

The warranted search led to the discovery of multiple drugs, guns, vehicles, and more than $545,000 in cash on Mar. 11, according to the release and court records.

Taylor is a convicted felon who is barred from owning a gun.

Here’s a more detailed list of what investigators found:

  • Approximately 14 kilograms, or 700,000 individual doses of fentanyl
  • One kilogram of cocaine
  • Marijuana
  • Six vehicles
  • Six guns
  • $545,738 in cash

The street value of the fentanyl is $1.4 million, AG Shapiro says, who called the bust, "the largest fentanyl seizures by the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation under the Shapiro administration.”

Taylor has been charged with 10 felonies and five misdemeanors in connection with this investigation, court records show. He has been denied bail and held in the Allegheny County Jail with a preliminary hearing set before Magisterial District Judge Scott H. Schricker on Mar. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

The Monroeville, Penn Hills, Elizabeth Township, Munhall, and Wilkinsburg police departments worked alongside the Office of Attorney General over the course of this investigation.

