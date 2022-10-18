Missing York County Woman With Ties To Maryland Might Be In Danger: Police

A 59-year-old woman from central Pennsylvania is missing and might be in danger, police say.

Janis Rainer was last at her home in Spring Garden Township on Monday, Oct. 17, according to area police.

She is likely operating a silver 2019 Kia Rio Sedan, bearing PA registration LFG-8299, and does not have her cellphone with her.

She is described as a White woman who is approximately 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 225 lbs, and wears prescription glasses.

She could be in Maryland or traveling there as she has ties to Towson, the police say.

Anyone with information on Rainer's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

