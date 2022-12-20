Missing York County Woman Getting Catheter IV Treatment Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

Contact Us
Amanda Aten
Amanda Aten

A 33-year-old woman has gone missing from her mom's York County home shortly after leaving the hospital, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police.

Amanda Sue Aten was recovering from a MRSA infection at her mom's home in the 5200 block of Sinsheim Road in Codorus Township when she left home with  "a bald man with a beard," in a white Ford Expedition thought to be a 2007 model with a three-ball trailer hitch with a hook on Dec. 6, state police detail in the release.

Aten was being treated with intravenous antibiotics through a clinically installed catheter or PICC line at UPMC Hanover but stopped coming to treatments after she left home, according to the police.

"Aten had a history of drug use but had reportedly been 'clean' for the past month," the police say in the release.

She is listed as missing and endangered according to the release. 

Anyone with information on Aten’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police’s York barracks at 717-428-1011.

