News

Missing Person Alert Issued For Nonverbal Teenage Girl By Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Isabella Orner.
Isabella Orner. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A teenage girl went missing Wednesday night in York County, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Isabella Orner, 15, was last seen Wednesday in the area of York Road located in Spring Grove, Heidelberg Township, around 9:15 p.m. according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

She is considered nonverbal, according to PennLive.

Orner could be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused, police say.

Orner is described as:

  • 4 feet 11 inches tall.
  • 120 pounds.
  • Brown hair.
  • Brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, light khaki pants, flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern York County Regional police at 717-854-5571.

