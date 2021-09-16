Missing Person Alert Issued For Nonverbal Teenage Girl By Pennsylvania State Police

A teenage girl went missing Wednesday night in York County, according to Pennsylvania State police.

YORK COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Northern York County Regional Police Department is searching for Isabella Orner, 15. Call 911 if seen. Posted by PA State Police on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Isabella Orner, 15, was last seen Wednesday in the area of York Road located in Spring Grove, Heidelberg Township, around 9:15 p.m. according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

She is considered nonverbal, according to PennLive.

Orner could be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused, police say.

Orner is described as:

4 feet 11 inches tall.

120 pounds.

Brown hair.

Brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, light khaki pants, flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern York County Regional police at 717-854-5571.

