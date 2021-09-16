Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Breaking News: Maryland Assistant Attorney General Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Central Pennsylvania
News

Missing Nonverbal PA Teen Found Safe

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Isabella Orner.
Isabella Orner. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

An autistic teenage girl who went missing Wednesday night in York County has been found safe, according to York County Office of Emergency Management External affairs officer Ted Czech.

Isabella Orner was found safe and well in Heidelberg Township around 1:15 p.m. She is undergoing a medical evaluation.

Original Report:

Isabella Orner, 15, was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 6400 block of York Road located in Spring Grove, Heidelberg Township, around 9:15 p.m. according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

K-9s, drones and ground personnel re-searching the half-mile area around her last-known location, as of Wednesday morning the search has expanded to areas outside of the original search zone.

She is considered nonverbal, according to the York County PA Office of Emergency Management.

Orner could be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused, police say.

Orner is described as:

  • 4 feet 11 inches tall.
  • 120 pounds.
  • Brown hair.
  • Brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, light khaki pants, flip flops.

If you see her, do not approach her, but call 911 and attempt to keep her in your eyesight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern York County Regional police at 717-854-5571.

