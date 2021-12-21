Missing Central PA Woman Sought By Police 10+ Days After Her Disappearance

The search is on for a missing, possibly endangered woman from central Pennsylvania, according to a release by police.

Alexis Mathis was last seen in the area of South George Street and Rathton Road on Dec. 10, according to police.

Mathis is described as a White female, 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and she has a tattoo on the back of her neck of Roman Numerals and "XO" on her ankle, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Area Regional Police Department at 717-741-1259 or York County 911.

