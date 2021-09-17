Meth, Marijuana Found In York County Drug Raid: Authorities

Methamphetamine and marijuana were found during a police raid in York.

Michael Allen Walsh, 42, was out on parole only to get arrested again on drug charges following a raid, according to Lower Windsor Township police.

LWTPD was contacted by PA State Parole about an ongoing investigation at a home Walsh was staying at on Sept. 13.

Officers obtained a search warrant to the home at 1908 Craley Road locate in Windsor.

Upon arrival officers found large amount of dry marijuana in the residence and outbuildings, as well as suspected methamphetamine.

Walsh was charged with the following:

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver (2 Counts)

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia (2 Counts)

He was held in the York County Prison on $100,000.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel for Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.