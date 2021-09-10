Maryland Man, 35, Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Pennsylvania

Contact Us
Salar 'Louis' Peikari.
Salar 'Louis' Peikari. Photo Credit: Facebook- Louis SPK

A Baltimore County, Maryland man has died at a York County hospital, according to the county coroner's office.

Salar "Louis" Peikari, 35, of the first block of Athenry Court in Timonium, died at Wellspan York Hospital on Monday.

Peikari was driving his 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 eastbound on Stablers Church Road in Cockeysville when he left the roadway, striking a guardrail at 7:21 p.m., according to Baltimore County police.

Peikari was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital and pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Peikari, known as Louis by many, loved his family, fast cars, motorcycles, and his dogs, according to his Facebook profile.

He is survived by a large extended family, some of which are posting about their loss on social media.

Funeral and memorial arrangements have not been made public.

Peikari’s death was ruled accidental as a result of blunt force trauma.

An autopsy will not be conducted, but routine toxicology test will be performed.

Baltimore County police are investigating the crash.

