York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Man Who Shot Woman, Leaving Her To Die On York Street Arrested, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Kiamboo Dearing.
Kiamboo Dearing. Photo Credit: York City police

The man police believe shot Melissa Duffy, 44, and left her to die in the street has been arrested.

Duffy was found shot dead in the 300 block of Rose Avenue in York at 9:15 a.m. July 7, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Kiamboo Dearing, 27, of York was arrested in the 300 block of West Market Street on Tuesday for the homicide of Duffy.

Dearing "admitted to the events leading to Duffy's death," during an interview with York City detectives, police say.

He has been charged with felony Criminal Homicide, therefore was denied bail, per state law.

He will remain in the York County Prison until his preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

