Man Wanted For Setting Duplex On Fire With 5 People Inside

A central Pennsylvania man is wanted by police for setting fire to a duplex with five people inside at the time.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Lincoln Street near North Pershing Avenue in York on Sunday just before 10:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Kristopher Jevon Barnes, 31, of the 500 block of Clarke Avenue in York, is wanted by city police for this arson.

Barnes was allegedly seen by eyewitnesses and on surveillance video throwing garbage into the building and running away about 30 minutes before the fire was reported, according to police.

Police believe Barnes had been in a romantic relationship with one of the residents of the building and neighbors previously reported hearing him threaten the victim on numerous occasions.

He is wanted for the following according to court documents:

F1 Criminal Homicide (5 Counts)

F1 Causing Catastrophe

F1 Aggravated Arson - Person Present Inside Property

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (5 Counts)

The damage costs are estimated at $100,000 of damage to 177 Lincoln Street and $75,000 of damage to 175 Lincoln Street for the buildings and caused $10,000 in damage to the contents of the buildings, according to the York City Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr.

No injuries were reported but two adults and three children are being assisted by the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

Call police if you know anything about Barnes whereabouts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.