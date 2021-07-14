Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Man Swings Penis At Children Mowing Lawn, Police In York County Say

Jillian Pikora
Andrew James Lowery.
Andrew James Lowery. Photo Credit: York County Prison

A man in York County exposed himself to children and asked for a 9-year-old to perform a sex act, according to police in Hanover.

Andrew James Lowery, 36, of the 100 block of McAllister Street in Hanover, was arrested on Saturday after two children told police he pulled down his pants and waved his penis at them.

The children had been mowing their lawn when Lowery came outside and yelled at them to stop.

"While yelling, Lowery proceeded to pull his pants down, place his exposed penis into his hand and (waved) it around while yelling at them to perform fellatio upon him," according to the criminal complaint.

One of the children was 9-years-old.

Lowery has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

  • M1 Indecent Exposure (4 counts)
  • M3 Open Lewdness (2 counts)
  • S Disorder Conduct Obscene Language or Gesture (2 counts)

Lowery is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 10 at 9:45 a.m.

Lowery had no prior record in the county before April, when he was charged for driving without a license and a summary harassment offense. 

He pleaded guilty in those cases.

