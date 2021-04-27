Man Shot Multiple Times in York Rushed To Hospital

A man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in his car in York, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

A man’s bullet-riddled Nissan Altima and shell casings remain on the scene after the driver of the Altima was shot multiple times and taking for treatment by an ambulance.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Any suspects, the victim’s identity and his condition have not been made public.

