Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Man Shot Multiple Times in York Rushed To Hospital

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
The 500 block of North Pershing Avenue in York, Pa.
The 500 block of North Pershing Avenue in York, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in his car in York, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

A man’s bullet-riddled Nissan Altima and shell casings remain on the scene after the driver of the Altima was shot multiple times and  taking for treatment by an ambulance.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Any suspects, the victim’s identity and his condition have not been made public.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.