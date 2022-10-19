Man Shot In Chest In York County: Police

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest in York county on Tuesday, Oct. 18, authorities say.

Hanover Borough police officers were called to the shooting in an alley to the rear of the 100 block of North Street at approximately 9:04 p.m., according to a release by the department.

The man "was shot in the chest after arriving in the area to meet another subject," police say.

The shooter fled the scene and the victim was taken to York hospital, according to the release.

"The suspect is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim and that this is an isolated incident," police say.

The investigation is ongoing but "the victim was uncooperative with the investigation at the scene," as s stated in the release.

The police department was assisted at the scene by Penn Township Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department K-9 units.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.