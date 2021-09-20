Man Shot During Robbery In York

A 30-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in York, according to city police.

York city police were called to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street on Sunday just before 5 a.m.

During the investigation, police learned a man had been shot during an attempted robbery.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

York City Police Tip Line at: 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at: ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.