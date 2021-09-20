Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

News

Man Shot During Robbery In York

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
300 block of West Philadelphia Street in York.
300 block of West Philadelphia Street in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 30-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in York, according to city police.

York city police were called to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street on Sunday just before 5 a.m.

During the investigation, police learned a man had been shot during an attempted robbery.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive. 

Detectives continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways: 

  • Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org 
  •  York City Police Tip Line at: 717-849-2204
  • York City Police Department at: ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.  

