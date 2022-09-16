Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ

A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice.

Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Foust distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt firearms without a license in Cumberland and Dauphin counties between March 2021 and April 2022, the US attorney's allege.

If convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law is up to 105 years of imprisonment, a fine of $11,250,000, and up to a lifetime of supervised release, the office says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.