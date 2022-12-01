Man Leads State Police On Chase Across Three Pennsylvania Counties: Reports

A 28-year-old Dillsburg man allegedly led police in three central Pennsylvania counties on a wild chase following a traffic stop on Route 15, according to news reports by multiple media outlets.

It all began when Devin Michael Stough supposedly ran a red light in West Manchester Township, nearly striking an officer, on Nov. 30 around 1 a.m., according to CBS21.

About 10 minutes later Pennsylvania state troopers spotted a Ford Ranger matching the description of Stough's vehicle on Glenwood Road at the intersection of US Route 15 in Franklin Township so they attempted a traffic stop, but yet again he fled— this time leaving York County and continuing across Adams and Cumberland counties, ABC27 reports.

The pursuit ended when, "the vehicle became immobilized," multiple outlets reported citing the state police.

Stough was then arrested and held in the York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail on charges of aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless driving, and attempting to elude an officer, court record show.

His preliminary has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas on Jan. 23, 2023, at 10 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Stough has a criminal record in all three counties where this chase happened, and the majority of the charges were traffic-related, although some charges were for trespassing, marijuana possession, and retail theft but all of those charges were reduced, sent to lower courts, negotiated, or dropped, court records show.

Daily Voice has reached out to all of the police agencies involved and has not heard back as of Dec. 1 at 11 p.m.

