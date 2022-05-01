Man Found Shot Dead In Central Pa Home: State Police

A 28-year-old man was found dead inside of a home in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The man was found in a home along North Main Street in Loganville Borough, York County on Jan. 4 at approximately 8:16 p.m., according to the release.

He suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and a firearm was located at the scene, according to police.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

The man's identification is pending the notification of his next-of-kin.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

