Man Dies At UPMC York 23 Years After Crash

Twenty-three years after a single-vehicle crash a man has died, according to the York County Coroner.

Scott Beschler, 47, of the 1700 of Barley Road in York, has succumbed to injuries from a car crash in 1998.

North York County Regional Police intially investigated the crash on Bull Road in Dover Township on Feb. 5, 1998.

It is unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was declared deceased at University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in York on Tuesday at 1:14 a.m.

Beschler's death has been ruled an accident, therefore no autopsy will be performed.

Due to the duration of time since the crash occurred, no toxicology report will be made.

