Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Man Dies At UPMC York 23 Years After Crash

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
York County Coroner's office exterior.
York County Coroner's office exterior. Photo Credit: York County Coroner's office Twitter

Twenty-three years after a single-vehicle crash a man has died, according to the York County Coroner.

Scott Beschler, 47, of the 1700 of Barley Road in York, has succumbed to injuries from a car crash in 1998.

North York County Regional Police intially investigated the crash on Bull Road in Dover Township on Feb. 5, 1998.

It is unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was declared deceased at University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in York on Tuesday at 1:14 a.m.

Beschler's death has been ruled an accident, therefore no autopsy will be performed.

Due to the duration of time since the crash occurred, no toxicology report will be made.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.