Man Dies After Driving Through Stop Sign, Slamming Into Barn Foundation In York County

Jillian Pikora
The intersection of Flintville and Slateville roads in Peach Bottom, York County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man died following a crash into the foundation of a barn in Peach Bottom on Saturday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office. 

The man was driving in the area of Flintville and Slateville roads when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the stone foundation of a barn around 11:41 a.m.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at York Hospital on Sunday at 3:10 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau.

An autopsy has not been scheduled but a routine toxicology report will be conducted.

The victim's identity has not been released.

