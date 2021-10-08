Contact Us
Man Commits Suicide While Driving On Rt. 30, York County Coroner Says

York County Coroner's office exterior.
York County Coroner's office exterior. Photo Credit: York County Coroner's office Twitter

A 37-year-old man shot himself in the head while driving along Route 30 on Monday afternoon, according to the York County coroner.

The man was driving on Route 30 near the Wrightsville exit when he appeared to lose control around 11:12 a.m.

He made a sharp left turn-- crossing the median strip going over the exit ramp, coming to stop in a nearby field.

Emergency crews were called to the area for reports of a car crossing the median, which was originally thought to be due to a medical event.

It was later determined his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at York Hospital at 1:45 p.m.

He had no passengers and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The death was ruled a suicide. No autopsy will be performed.

Hellam Township police continue to investigate the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

