Man Caught In Skid Loader Found Dead In Central PA: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Skid Loader
Skid Loader Photo Credit: Pixabay/ingjuanrodz

A 35-year-old man died in an apparent skid loader accident in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 24,  authorities say.

The York County coroner's office was called to "a report of a fatality in Peach bottom Township" at a man's property in the 200 block of Gemmill Road around 11:15 a.m., according to a release by the office.

The man had been operating the machine when it rolled over, and he man was not wearing a seat belt at the time so he became caught in the equipment, the office explains.

"It is unknown how long the man had been incapacitated or when the incident had occurred,"  as stated in the release.

He died from accidental blunt force trauma as certified at 12:47 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Karen Frank who responded to the scene with Deputy Trainee Scott Pennewell.

No autopsy will be conducted but a routine toxicology test was performed.

The identity of the man has yet to be released but his next of kin have been notified.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating this deadly accident.

