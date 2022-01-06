Man Beats Bicyclist Into Coma With Their Own Bicycle: Reports

Hours after a man was released from central booking for drug possession, he beat a man into a coma using the man's own bicycle, according to multiple media outlets' reports and court documents.

Jordan Julius Davis, 28, of York, was released from York County central booking and was still wearing his blue scrub top issued to him and carrying an evidence bag with his name on it when he spotted the bicyclist on East Market Street in the 300 block of East Market Street around 11:07 p.m. May 11, PennLive reports citing the affidavit of probable cause.

The top and the evidence bag were found and were later found at the scene the outlet says.

He hit the bicyclist and then beat the bicyclist with his own bicycle, reports WGAL.

The victim is on life support the outlet says.

Davis has been charged with two felonies for attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, court records show.

Two days after the assault he was charged with breaking into a structure, court documents detail.

He was arrested on May 26 and has been held without bail in the York County Prison, according to the court records.

His preliminary hearing for the trespassing is scheduled first before the Magisterial District Judge Joel N. Toluba at 11:15 a.m. on June 8, followed by the preliminary hearing for the bicyclist attack before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Herman Jr. at 9 a.m. on June 20, and his third upcoming preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 3:15 p.m. on July 21, according to multiple court dockets.

