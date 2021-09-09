Man Attacks, Bites Police At Mall In York

Three police officers were attacked by a man in Springettsbury Township, according to police.

William C. Potts, 38, of York, has been arrested following the attack.

Springettsbury Township Police responded to a report of a man screaming in the food court of York Galleria on. Aug. 29 around 1:45 p.m., as was reported by York Dispatch.

When Potts was asked to leave the mall by police he refused, so they tried to arrest him.

That’s when he began repeatedly punching an officer in the back of the head.

Then he bit another officer's hand.

Finally, he bit a third officer's leg, and then he was successfully taken into custody.

All three officers were taken to WellSpan York Hospital.

An update on their status has not been released.

Potts has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals (2 Counts)

M2 Simple Assault 08/29/2021 (3 Counts)

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement 08

M3 Defying Trespassing Actual Communication To

S Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise

He has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.

