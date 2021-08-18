Contact Us
News

Man Arrested, Another Shot In York

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
601 East Market Street in York.
601 East Market Street in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man is recovering in a local hospital and another man has been arrested following a shooting in York, according to city police.

York City police responded to a reported shooting at 601 East Market Street on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers discovered a 35-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to York Hospital and is expected to survive.

Marcial Serrano, 47, of York has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

