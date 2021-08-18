Man Arrested, Another Shot In York

A man is recovering in a local hospital and another man has been arrested following a shooting in York, according to city police.

York City police responded to a reported shooting at 601 East Market Street on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers discovered a 35-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to York Hospital and is expected to survive.

Marcial Serrano, 47, of York has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.