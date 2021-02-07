Man, 82, Dies 7 Days After Multi-Vehicle Crash In York

The York County Coroner has identified a man who died early Friday, seven days after a serious multi-vehicle crash in York County.

Norman Miller, 82, of the 800 block of Butter Road in Dover was pronounced dead at WellSpan Hospital in York at 3:18 a.m. on Friday by the coroner.

Miller ran a stop sign at the corner of Butter and Lewisberry roads and hit a vehicle traveling southbound on Lewisberry Road in Conewago Township on Friday, June 25 at 7:35 a.m.

Miller died of blunt force trauma.

The southbound vehicle was driven by an 88-year-old Newberry Township man and his 87-year-old wife-- both of whom were treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.

