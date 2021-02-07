Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Man, 82, Dies 7 Days After Multi-Vehicle Crash In York

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Lewisberry and Butter roads in Dover, Pennsylvania.
Intersection of Lewisberry and Butter roads in Dover, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The York County Coroner has identified a man who died early Friday, seven days after a serious multi-vehicle crash in York County.

Norman Miller, 82, of the 800 block of Butter Road in Dover was pronounced dead at WellSpan Hospital in York at 3:18 a.m. on Friday by the coroner.

Miller ran a stop sign at the corner of Butter and Lewisberry roads and hit a vehicle traveling southbound on Lewisberry Road in Conewago Township on Friday, June 25 at 7:35 a.m.

Miller died of blunt force trauma.

The southbound vehicle was driven by an 88-year-old Newberry Township man and his 87-year-old wife-- both of whom were treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.