Lightweight Plane Crashes At York County Airport

An ultralight aircraft crashed in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 9, authorities say.

While trapped in the airplane, the pilot called 911 to a field near Shoestring Airport Ebaugh Road in North Hopewell Township around 2:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

Upon arrival, rescue crews freed the pilot and found that "the pilot was entangled in the wreckage and was most likely suffering from broken lower extremities," authorities with North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company said.

Crews used hydraulic cutting tools to free the pilot, who was treated at the scene and then taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to NHWVFC.

"A small fuel leak was isolated and secured," authorities said.

A mechanical failure with the engine most like caused the crash, according to investigators.

Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

