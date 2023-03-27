Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Central PA Mom ID'd As RM Palmer Company HR Director Killed In Chocolate Factory Explosion
News

Inmate Dies Returning From Work Release In York County: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
York County Prison, men's entrance.
York County Prison, men's entrance. Photo Credit: Facebook

A 28-year-old inmate has died on his way back to the York County Prison from work release, authorities say. 

Prison officials attempted to revive the unnamed man but he was pronounced deceased on Monday, March 27 at 9:50 a.m. and his death was certified by York County Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner, according to a release by the coroner's office. 

His name will reportedly be release following his autopsy which is scheduled for the inmate Tuesday at around 10 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Prison officials believe the death "reported to be a suspected overdose," the coroner's office explains in a release. 

Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.