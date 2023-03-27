Inmate Dies Returning From Work Release In York County: Coroner

A 28-year-old inmate has died on his way back to the York County Prison from work release, authorities say.

Prison officials attempted to revive the unnamed man but he was pronounced deceased on Monday, March 27 at 9:50 a.m. and his death was certified by York County Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner, according to a release by the coroner's office.

His name will reportedly be release following his autopsy which is scheduled for the inmate Tuesday at around 10 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Prison officials believe the death "reported to be a suspected overdose," the coroner's office explains in a release.

