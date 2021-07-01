ICE Ends Contract With Central PA Prison

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has ended its contract with York County prison.

After 30 years ICE has decided to terminate it's agreement with the York County Prison to house undocumented immigrants.

York County prison has had a rise in inmate deaths, as well as COVID-19 being a factor-- with over 200 inmates testing positive.

The exact reason for the termination of the contract is unknown.

Seven other counties are continuing to have contracts with ICE including the following:

Beaver

Berks

Cambria

Clinton

Delaware

Erie

Pike

During the time of the contract, ICE paid the York County Prison a daily rate to house 500 people, totaling an approximately $18 million per annum.

The prison reported to use the funds for upkeep as well as maintaining the well-being of the ICE detainees.

York County Prison learned of the agency's plan to terminate the contract nearly two years ago, but plans to recoup the loss of funding have been made public.

Protest groups, nonprofits and inmates themselves have copiously complained about lack of medical support, hygiene issues and building problems-- which include filthy water and no medication being given to an HIV positive man, according to a recent report by York Dispatch.

Where the 320 ICE detainees will be rehoused is unknown at the time of publishing, but by Aug. 12 that number will be zero.

