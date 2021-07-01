'I Probably Did It' BF Tells Fairview Police At GF's Blood Coated Murder Scene

York County nurses had a violent fight that turned deadly, and one man has been charged with murder after being turned into police by his father, according to court documents.

William Fredric Hudson, 50, of the 600 block of Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township is under arrest at a local hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound up the front of his head.

He was arraigned on Wednesday for murdering his girlfriend, Catherine Hartman, 51, of Camp Hill.

The couple's relationship came to a violent end following a late night argument last Friday around 2 a.m.

Hudson and Hartman moved into the home in March.

The man's father Curtis Hudson, was called to the scene to help his son after a text conversation reading in part, “Need your help. Cat’s dead on the floor in the dining room. I have a broken jaw and can’t talk. I need to alert Dale of this and can’t.”

After he got to the home, he called Emergency Dispatch Services.

Police arrived on Saturday around 10 a.m., finding blood on the floor, walls and ceiling in four rooms, as well as a blood soaked pillow in the bedroom.

When asked what happened, Hudson told police multiple times, "I probably did it.”

Hartman was found in the kitchen/dining room with multiple gunshot wounds to her back, arm, and head.

Multiple 9mm shell casings were found in a path from the Hartman's body in the kitchen down a hallway to the bedroom, where the shooting is believed to have started, as it is where police found a Canik Elite 6 9mm handgun.

Hudson suffered a black eye, missing teeth and what police believe to be a self-inflected bullet wound from the base of his chin through his forehead.

He has been charged with one count of felony homicide. After he completes his treatment at the hospital-- where he is being held with a guard-- he will be moved to the York County prison, where he will stay without bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 at 2 p.m.

Hartman, would have been 52 on July 16.

She was a class of 1987 graduate of Ceder Cliff High School and was a nurse at WellSpan York hospital.

She was predeceased by her mother, Sue C. Hartman and is survived by her father, J. Dale Hartman; siblings Kim M. Getz (Kenneth Jr.), Sheree Hartman, and Jay D. Hartman; as well as a large extended family, according to her obituary.

Her memorial service is scheduled at Myers-Baker Funeral Home, located at 1903 Market St, Camp Hill on Friday, July 16 at 11 a.m.

