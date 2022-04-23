I-83 Billboard Blames Child Services For Neglected, Abused Toddler's Death

"I was murdered because York County Children Youth and Families left me to die — even though a forensic nurse told them I should be taken 4 days prior. Why didn’t my life matter?"

Those are the words on a billboard that went up along I-83 north of Emigsville this week by Sarah Mullinix, the aunt of Dante Mullinix, a 2-year-old abuse victim who died in 2018.

"His life mattered," Mullinix told Daily Voice. "He deserves justice, full and correct justice."

In an interview with PennLive, Mullinix said she hopes the billboard will bring forth accountability. She believes York County CYS failed her nephew.

York County CYS did not return the outlet's request for comment placed last Friday.

Multiple calls regarding Dante were placed to CYS between June and August 2018, his aunt says. Little or nothing was done, she said. On Sept. 2, 2018, Dante went for a "Safe Child Check," due to inflamed and swollen genitals, Mullinix tells Daily Voice.

That's when a nurse told CYS that Dante showed signs of trauma and neglect and should be taken into custody, Mullinix said.

Mullinix applied for emergency custody, and a hearing was scheduled for Sept. 5. But, Mullinix said, Dante's mom didn't show up, and so the hearing was pushed to October. But by then, it was too late.

On Sept. 6, a man named Tyree Bowie — who only knew Dante and his mom for 20 days, the boy's aunt said — gave him a cookie, Mullinix said. Dante began choking and was rushed to the hospital lifeless. He never woke up.

According to PennLive, Dante had suffered a subdural hematoma, lacerated liver, broken ribs and multiple bruises, according to Mullinix and PennLive, citing a child services report.

Bowie was charged in Dante's death, but Sarah believes he's not responsible for the abuse.

Sarah also noted that Dante had Type 2 genital herpes, something that neither his mom nor Bowie had, and had previously been labeled a "diaper rash."

Dante died on Sept. 15, 2018, and his aunt is steadfast in her mission to hold the people responsible for his death accountable.

A GoFundMe supporting the billboard had raised more than $500 as of Saturday, April 23.

Click here to read Dante's story and here to donate to a GoFundMe going toward the billboard.

