High, Drunk Driver Endangering Children Uses Cuffs To Cut Through Cop Car, Attacking PA Police

A 47-year-old woman drove while drunk and high on marijuana with two children in her car and then attacked police officers, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Danielle L. Watkins was stopped with her taillights and one headlight out in the 1500 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 around 11:30 p.m., according to a police release by area police on Nov. 20 and court records subsequently obtained by Daily Voice.

As the police started to initiate the traffic stop with his lights and sirens Watkins' drifted into oncoming traffic and then pulled over on the wrong side of the road, the complaint details.

Watkins "appeared disoriented and drowsy," and was slow in answering the police, according to the complaint.

She later admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving during an interview with the police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

A 5 and 7-year-old child were found in the back of her vehicle, the police detailed in the court documents.

When she was being arrested things took a turn, instead of the drowsy woman who failed to complete a sobriety test, officers now had an "agitated and uncooperative" woman who refused to the officer's vehicle, instead repeatedly kicking the officer. The officer was unharmed and able to cuff her and get her into the vehicle, according to the court documents.

But at some point, she broke free and "used the cuffs to strike the plexiglass partition," as stated in the documents.

The police pulled over and attempted to re-cuff her but she resisted, spitting and kicking the officer, according to the complaint.

Watkins was charged with two felonies for aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner; seven misdemeanors for endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest or other law enforcement, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance; and two summary offense of no rear lights and disregarding a traffic lane, according to her court docket.

She not only has a criminal record of various offenses for drug use, mainly marijuana dating back 3 decades but has escaped police custody and served time prison time, in Dauphin and York counties, court records show.

Danielle L. Watkins is also not the only name she goes she also goes by Danielle Crankfield, Danielle Sparks, Danielle Lathelia Watkins, Danielle Othelia Watkins, and Danielle T. Watkin, court records detail.

Her arraignment has been set before Judge Amber A. Kraft on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., according to her latest court docket.

