York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Hazmat Called To York County Judicial Center

York County Judicial Center
York County Judicial Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A hazmat team was called to the York County Judicial Center on Wednesday, August 31, authorities say.

The team was called after a leak was found "in one of the building's cooling units" at 45 North George Street around 7 a.m., says to York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech. 

The York City Fire Department and the building’s maintenance crew have also responded to the leak and are investigating, according to Czech.

The building remains closed as of Wednesday afternoon.

"There is no danger to pedestrians or motorists outside the building," according to Czech. 

