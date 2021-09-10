Gun Without Serial Number Seized During Massive Drug Bust In Central PA, Police Say

A massive drug bust led police to seize 12 pounds of marijuana and a gun without a serial number.

A drug investigation prompted police in Newberry Township to obtain multiple search warrants.

The following items were seized on Oct. 1:

1- 22 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number

762- 5 grams of marijuana packets

192- 10 grams of marijuana packets

221- marijuana blunts

87 - marijuana lollipops

1- mason jar with approximately 40 grams of marijuana

4 - 1lb bags of CBD marijuana

20 - CBD packets of marijauna

6 - mason jars of suspected CBD marijuana

58- marijuana bowls

2 - marijuana scales

Two subjects were taken into custody and arraigned on drug related charges.

"This investigation is just one example of the department’s goal of ridding our community of dangerous and harmful drugs," police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.