Gun Without Serial Number Seized During Massive Drug Bust In Central PA, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Newberry Township police department's drug bust. Photo Credit: Newberry Township police

A massive drug bust led police to seize 12 pounds of marijuana and a gun without a serial number.

A drug investigation prompted police in Newberry Township to obtain multiple search warrants.

The following items were seized on Oct. 1:

  • 1- 22 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number
  • 762- 5 grams of marijuana packets
  • 192- 10 grams of marijuana packets
  • 221- marijuana blunts
  • 87 - marijuana lollipops
  • 1- mason jar with approximately 40 grams of marijuana
  • 4 - 1lb bags of CBD marijuana
  • 20 - CBD packets of marijauna
  • 6 - mason jars of suspected CBD marijuana
  • 58- marijuana bowls
  • 2 - marijuana scales

Two subjects were taken into custody and arraigned on drug related charges.

"This investigation is just one example of the department’s goal of ridding our community of dangerous and harmful drugs," police said.

