GOT HIM! Man Who Attempted To Kill Teen Nabbed In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Nahsir Jaheim Holton
Nahsir Jaheim Holton Photo Credit: York City police

A man who allegedly shot and attempted to kill a teenager has been arrested, police say.

Nahsir Jaheim Holton, 18, of York, was arrested in the 1st block of North Hartley Street on Thursday Apr. 28, according to a release by city police.

He was wanted in connection with a shooting of a 17-year-old in the 500 block of West Market Street on Apr. 24, as shown in the release. 

He has been charged with three felonies for attempted Criminal homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a gun without a license, in addition to three misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents.

Holton was denied bail and has been held in the York County Prison, police say and court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 1 p.m. on May 12, according to his court docket.

