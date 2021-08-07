GOT HIM! Grocery Store Attempted Rapist Arrested By Police In York

A man in York has been by police for attempting to rape a woman at a grocery store in York.

Police asked for assistance identifying and locating the man in the photograph on Wednesday night and he was located and arrested Thursday morning.

He is a suspect in a sexual assault and attempted rape at the Giant grocery store on Pauline Drive in York Township in the early evening of July 7.

He approached the victim, made sexual comments and then tried to force himself on her, according to police.

It is unclear if this was in a public area of the grocery store.

The man fled the store on a bicycle.

The victim told police she did not know him.

Giant released the following statement Thursday morning:

"The safety of our team members and customers is our priority and as such, we take incidents like this very seriously. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we ask that any questions on the matter be directed to the local police. We are cooperating fully and assisting them however we can as they continue their work."

Anyone with information is about this incident or the suspect is ask to call 911, York County Crime Stoppers 717-755-TIPS(0477) or 1-800-722-0991. The YAPD office is 717-741-1259.

