York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
'Good Samaritan' Shot While Protecting Local Business In York

Jillian Pikora
York City police commissioner Michael Muldrow (left) with Javan Matthews (center).
York City police commissioner Michael Muldrow (left) with Javan Matthews (center). Photo Credit: Facebook- Michael Muldrow

A corner store robbery was stopped thanks to a good samaritan who ended up getting shot in the process.

New details have been released regarding a shooting at 601 East Market Street on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. that Daily Voice previously reported.

It is now known that the man who was shot in the leg was "the result of a good samaritan refusing to let a business from becoming victimized," city police said in a statement on Thursday.

The man police later arrested, Marcial Serrano, entered Six Oh One corner store and had demanded money from the store clerk at 1:26 p.m.

Javan Matthews saw what was happening and stepped in to attempt to prevent a robbery.

A struggle ensued, multiple shots were fired, resulting in Matthews getting shot in the leg. 

Police soon arrived and arrested Serrano.

The police don't advise the public to put themselves in danger to prevent crime but are thankful Matthews successfully intervened, "the York City Police Department would like to thank Matthews.for intervening in the robbery attempt, an action which could have resulted in further needless injury to others."

"If he can do THIS, we can ALL Do 'Our Part' saying NO, calling 911, or stepping up to serve others," York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said in a Facebook post.

