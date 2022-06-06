Contact Us
News

Girl, 14, Goes Missing From PA Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
Mahayla Shannon
Mahayla Shannon Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her Pennsylvania home, police say. 

Mahayla Shannon was reported as missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to Pittsburgh police's Special Victims Unit.

She was last seen in Pittsburgh's Zone 1, police say.  

She is described as being 5'1" tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to the police release.

Anyone who sees Shannon or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141. 

