Girl, 14, Goes Missing From PA Home: Police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her Pennsylvania home, police say.

Mahayla Shannon was reported as missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to Pittsburgh police's Special Victims Unit.

She was last seen in Pittsburgh's Zone 1, police say.

She is described as being 5'1" tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to the police release.

Anyone who sees Shannon or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141.

