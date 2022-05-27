Georgia Man Caught With Gun Along I-83 In Pennsylvania Police Say

A Georgia resident was nabbed with an unlicensed gun while stopped along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, police say.

Willie Lonzie Jones Jr. of the 100 block of Zelkova, Fayetteville, Georgia was found with the unlicensed gun at a northbound weighting station along the highway and 9:30 a.m. on Mar. 23, according to a release by the Newberry Township police department.

The 35-year-old was arrested and charged with a felony Firearms Not To Be Carried without a License and a summary offense of restrictions on alcoholic beverages, police say and court records confirm.

He was held in the York County Prison until he post $10,000 in bail on Mar. 28, court records show.

His preliminary has been scheduled before the Honorable Judge Harry M. Ness at 9 a.m. on June, 10, according to his court docket.

