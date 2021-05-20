Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Gas Leak Forces Building Evacuations In Red Lion

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
200 block of Martin Street, Red Lion, York County, Pennsylvania.
200 block of Martin Street, Red Lion, York County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A gas leak led to evacuations in Red Lion, York County, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Evacuations of buildings happened along the 200 block of Martin Street around 11:30 a.m., says dispatch.

Police have blocked off the area between Pine Street and Horace Mann Avenue where the gas leak was detected.

Columbia Gas is on the scene repairing gas lines under the sidewalk.

This story is developing, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.