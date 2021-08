York Area Regional Police have located a woman who was reported missing with "suspicious circumstances," say police.

Sara Locricchio, of Dallastown, had not been seen or heard from since Thursday at 10 a.m.

Thanks to social media sharing, dozens of tips were called into police.

Locricchio was found safe, police say.

The police thank the public for their help.

