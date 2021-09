A suspect is being sought by police after firearms were stolen during a burglary at a storage unit in York County.

Two firearms have been reported as stolen from MOOVE IN Self Storage units located 845 US Route 15 North in Dillsburg on Sept. 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious during the evening hours prior to this event is asked to contact Carroll Township police.

