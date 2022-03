A fire broke out at a central Pennsylvania mall on Monday evening, according to emergency dispatchers.

Fire officials and EMS were called to a structural fire at Hanover Mall located at 1155 Carlisle Street, around 5 p.m. on Mar. 28, dispatchers say.

Crews remained on the scene as of 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

