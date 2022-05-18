Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine Found On Wanted PA Couple During Animal Cruelty Investigation: Police

A couple wanted on bench warrants were found with fentanyl, crystal meth amphetamine, and cocaine while police were investigating animal cruelty at a central Pennsylvania home, authorities say.

West York Borough police "conducting proactive patrol observed a dog that was chained outside of a residence in a manner inconsistent with Libre's Law" on Tuesday, May 17.

PFC Sean Hightman and Lt. Det. Dave Kahley investigated and called the Borough Animal Control office to the home to help, according to a release by the department.

Two people were discovered hiding inside the home— both were wanted on criminal bench warrants. While removing the chain from the dog, the couple came out and were arrested, the release shows.

Jazmin Dietrich, 36, and Kenneth Morrison, 28, were found with the previously mentioned drugs and drug paraphernalia on them and in their home, police say.

Additional charges have been filed by PFC Hightman and Lt. Kahley.

The dog is safe, but his current whereabouts were not released.

