FBI Investigating Threat At Pennsylvania High School, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
South Western High School
South Western High School Photo Credit: Facebook- South Western High School

Parents at a central Pennsylvania school have been warned about a threat of violence under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to police.

A letter was sent home to parents of students enrolled in South Western High School in York County over the weekend, according to social media posts and York Dispatch.

Penn Township Police "determined the threat was not credible at this time," so the school's schedule has not changed, but an increased police presence has been made around the campus, as stated in the letter by Superintendent Jay Burkhart on Sunday.

It is unclear if the threat was specifically made against the school in York County or another South Western High School in the United States, Burkhart said.

Penn Township Police were notified of the threat on Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing by both the FBI and Penn Township Police.

Anyone with information or knowledge of a threat to the school is asked to contact Penn Township Police.

