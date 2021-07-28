Fatal Shooting In York Leaves Man Dead, Authorities Say

A man was found shot to death in York early morning on Wednesday, according to the York County coroner's office.

Police were called to the 200 block of Green Street for the report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m.

Within minutes of their arrival, a man's body was found and the coroner was called to the scene.

The man was declared deceased at 1:14 a.m.

The man's identity will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

